The Social Cash Transfer Program has been commended for significantly improving the lives of its beneficiaries in Karonga District, Malawi.

The program has been instrumental in reducing poverty and hunger, according to those who have benefited.

In interviews with Malawi24, beneficiaries from various trading centers in Karonga shared their positive experiences.

Rosaline Mbira, from Group Village Head Mwanyesha, explained how the program has been life-changing for her family.

“Before joining the program, I struggled with paying school fees and sometimes went to bed hungry, which affected my health. Since I was enrolled in the Mtukura Pakhomo program, I’ve managed to build a house and educate my children. I am deeply grateful to the Malawi government for this life-saving support,” Mbira said.

Another beneficiary, Mary Chilambo from Group Village Head Mwakhwawa, Traditional Authority Wansambo, highlighted how the program has improved her living standards.

“Thanks to the program, I now own a small shop and a sewing machine, which have helped me financially. I advise other beneficiaries to consider starting small-scale businesses to enhance their financial stability,” Chilambo added.

Social commentator Lucky Mbewe also lauded the government’s initiative, describing it as crucial for helping families across Malawi become more resilient, especially in the face of challenges like drought and Cyclone Freddy.

Mbewe encouraged beneficiaries to think about small-scale business ventures to sustain their financial well-being.

The government has distributed MK150,000 to beneficiaries of the Social Cash Transfer Program.

Many have used the funds to purchase essential household items such as mattresses and iron sheets.

Malawi24 captured these success stories from selected trading centers in the district, showcasing the positive impact of the program.

By Wakisa Myamba