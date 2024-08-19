The 2024 Mafunyeta Memorial show, held on Sunday at the National Memorial Tower in the outskirts of Area 18 in Lilongwe, was one of the most successful shows in the country. The event was a resounding success, thanks to the well-organized team and the exemplary behavior of the attendees. The security forces on site were fully equipped and ensured a smooth and incident-free experience.

Despite some hiccups here and there, the show was a resounding success, with sponsors like St John of Hope Hospital, Build Africa, UNC Project, PSI Malawi, FPAM, and many others contributing to its success. These sponsors were enthusiastic about the theme “Let’s Talk About It,” recognizing its potential to encourage open dialogue and promote proactive approaches to mental health challenges.

Performances at Mafunyeta Memorial Show

Beyond that, the event was also graced by the newly elected Lilongwe mayor, Esther Sagawa, who was given a chance to make a speech. In her remarks, she advocated for mental and physical health.

“Let’s not resort to suicide as an answer. Let’s speak out and approach some of the organizations present here whenever we are being challenged mentally or physically,” she said at the event, which had a youthful majority.

On the other hand, some big names in Malawian music were seen performing for the first time at the Mafunyeta Memorial Show, including Lulu, Malinga Mafia, Blaze, and many others.

In an interview with Malawi24, Chisomo Kachigamba, one of the organizers, expressed gratitude and emphasized their wish to bring an international star to next year’s event. This ambitious goal reflects the organizers’ commitment to elevate the Mafunyeta Memorial Show to even greater heights in the future.

This success is a testament to the enduring legacy of dancehall musician Mafunyeta, real name Patrick Magalasi, who tragically passed away from asthma in 2013. Since his death, Mafunyeta has been considered a dancehall icon, known for his captivating oratory in his music. He began his music career in the early 2000s, but gained recognition in 2009 after releasing the hit song “Ndimakondwa.” This song, with its playful and memorable line, “Ndimakondwa ukavala ka malaya ka yellow,” quickly became a fan favorite, contributing to the song’s upbeat and catchy vibe.

Some even mistakenly renamed the song “Ka Yellow” on their musical gadgets. Mafunyeta’s success spread rapidly through urban culture, leading to a string of chart-topping hits. Within three years, he had built a promising music career, but asthma tragically stole his life in 2013, leaving behind a legacy of unfulfilled dreams at the age of 25.

Immediately after receiving news of Mafunyeta’s death, then-State President Joyce Banda observed a moment of silence to honor his memory. This somber message reached her while she was at a political rally, signifying Mafunyeta’s stature as a towering figure.

Fortunately, the crew he had assembled before his success, known as “Mabilinganya Empire,”and his produce Warge were passionate about revitalizing his legacy. They began organizing memorial shows the year after his passing. The first Mafunyeta Memorial Show in 2014, initially held at Mzazi in Lilongwe with an entry fee, later became a free-of-charge event.

Nationwide protests and the global COVID-19 pandemic led to widespread disruption, forcing the cancellation of the annual event from 2020 to 2022. However, the free-of-charge Mafunyeta memorial shows, once staged on a humble trailer at Chimutu Primary School due to limited resources, have blossomed in 2024, now featuring grand performances on a modern stage with generous funding from various organizations.