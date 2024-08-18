Peter Mutharika, leader of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), has issued a strong message regarding the selection of leaders within the party, urging delegates to avoid choosing individuals who are selfish, divisive, or corrupt.

Mutharika emphasized the importance of electing wise and capable individuals who can contribute positively to both the party and the nation. “Choose people who are capable and can truly assist the party and this country,” he stated.

He further advised delegates, “Whether someone offers you money, take it and use it, but do not vote for them if they are not fit for the position.” His remarks highlight a commitment to ensuring that leadership roles are filled by those who demonstrate integrity and competence, rather than those who may seek to advance their interests at the expense of the party and the public.

Mutharika’s call underscores a desire for a transparent and merit-based approach to leadership selection, reflecting his focus on strengthening the party and ensuring effective governance.