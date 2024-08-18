The Malawi champions, FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, return to Africa’s biggest knockout club competition with a crucial preliminary first-leg match against Zambian champions, Red Arrows FC at Bingu National Stadium this afternoon.

It’s a game that has come at a time when the defending champions of every competition in Malawi are struggling especially in the TNM Super League where they have won only five games, nine draws and two losses, sitting 16 points behind Silver Strikers in the title race.

But, this is a different game where tactics play a very massive role than just roaming around in the field of play.

Bullets’ previous seven performances in the CAF Champions League

In 2015, they were drawn against Comoros Island’s Fomboni FC and won the first leg 1-0 courtesy of a Tigzobere Kumwenda’s lone strike.

The second leg saw Bullets throwing away a 2-0 first-half lead through Victor Limbani and Kumwenda to end the match at 2-2.

Fomboni scored their goals through Marius Alfonse and Dafida M’madi.

Bullets progressed to the second round, where they got hammered 4-0 by Sudanese giants, Al Hilal.

They scored their goals through a Mudathir Careca double, with the other goals coming from substitute Frank Aboubacar.

In 2018, Bullets faced Kenya’s Gor Mahia. The first leg ended 1-0 through a late goal from midfielder Bernard Ondiek.

The second leg saw Bullets levelling the scoreline through Chiukepo Msowoya’s excellent goal before he missed an opportunity from the spot, which would have seen Bullets progressing to the second round. The game had to be decided on penalties. Mahia won 3-4.

In 2019, Bullets were drawn against Zimbabwe’s Platnum FC.

The first leg at Kamuzu Stadium ended 0-0. Bullets then travelled to Zimbabwe, where they lost 3-2 despite playing the majority of the match with a one-man advantage.

The Zimbabwean side scored their goals through Devon Chafa, Never Tigere, and Perfect Chikwende whilst Bullets scored through Peter Banda and Patrick Phiri

In the 2020/21 season, a lone strike from Chiukepo Msowoya handed Bullets a 1-0 goal advantage away from home over Amazulu FC but they lost the return leg at Bingu National Stadium when Bongi Ntuli scored a brace while Siphelele Mthembu completed the rout in the second half. Bullets scored their goal through Henry Kabichi.

In 2022, Pasuwa’s men faced Tanzania giants, Simba SC. The People’s Team lost both matches 2-0, to exit the tournament with a 4-0 aggregate loss.

The first leg at BNS ended 2-0 through a strike in each half from Moses Phiri and John Bocco.

In the return leg, Phiri scored a brace to inspire Simba SC to a 4-0 aggregate win over the Malawi champions.

Last season, they were drawn against Dragon FC. The first leg ended 2-0 courtesy of a brace from Maxwell Phodo to give them a 2-0 first-leg advantage heading into the second leg.

This match ended 1-0 in favour of the Malawi champions who scored their goal through Ephraim Kondowe.

The victory meant TP Mazembe was standing on Bullets’ way to the group stages. Indeed, the Congolese giants showed their dominance by beating Bullets 1-0 in the first leg before hammering them 4-0 in the return leg to lose 5-0 on goal aggregate.

They go again this afternoon against a side highly motivated after conquering CECAFA and recently, the Carling Black Label Charity Shield Cup.

Arrows’ Champions League campaigns

This will be their third CAF Champions League appearance in Africa’s biggest club knockout competition.

In 2005, they were eliminated in the second preliminary round before exiting the competition in the first preliminary round in the 2021/2022 season.

They also participated in the Confederations Cup where they were eliminated in the Round of 16 in 2005 and preliminary stage in 2012.

Team News

Collin Mujuru and Crispin Mapemba will not be available for selection due to injuries but winger Chikumbutso Salima faces a late fitness test ahead of the match.

Defender Clyde Senaji, who was substituted during our 1-1 draw against Moyale last week, recovered and he is available for selection.

Some notable absentees are Ernest Petro, Alick Lungu, Mike Mkwate and Clever Mkungula.