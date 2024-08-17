After attending the 44th SADC heads of state and governments summit, president Lazarus Chakwera will connect to Vatican, Rome, before proceeding to the federal republic of Germany, Malawi24 has established.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Chakwera is expected to hold discussions with Pope Francis and the cardinal secretary of state of Vatican, Pietro Parolin.

While in the Vatican, Chakwera will also engage heads of international institutions based in Rome, in a quest to garner support and partnership for Malawi’s development.

The president will later on fly to Berlin, federal republic of Germany where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with Germany president, Frank-Walter Steinmeir.

The statement further says Chakwera will also hold discussions with Germany government officials, business executives and officials of the Germany shipping company, for a possible deal on investments on modern vessels on lake Malawi.

Details of the president’s return to Malawi are not yet available.