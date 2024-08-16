The use of mobile courts in Balaka district has assisted many people, especially victims of various forms of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) to access justice closer to their communities.

In a landmark ruling, a senior resident magistrate court sitting at Nandumbo, Traditional Authority Kalembo in Balaka district, has convicted 27-year-old Aaron Dasika Chiyaka for allegedly assaulting and abandoning his wife, Mariam John, aged 25.

The complainant, Mariam John, told the court that her husband had been constantly physically assaulting her, and later abandoned her with their 7-month-old baby. Chiyaka also stopped providing child support, leaving John to live a miserable life.

Msokera: Mobile courts are a promising solution for people in rural areas.

Senior Resident Magistrate Joshua Nkhono ordered Chiyaka to pay K100,000 in three installments, build a house for John within three months, and provide monthly child maintenance of K15,000.

Magistrate Nkhono emphasized that every child has the right to care and support from both parents and expressed concern that cases of parents abandoning their children are on the rise in the district. He hoped that the sentence would serve as a deterrent to would-be offenders.

Treassar Msokera, Programs Manager at the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC), welcomed the judgment, saying it would help reduce Gender-Based Violence in rural areas.

She added that Mobile courts are a promising solution for rural communities to access legal assistance and address issues like Sexual Gender-Based Violence and sexual exploitation as they offer a safe space for survivors to share their stories and seek justice.

Msokera highlighted that limited awareness and financial constraints hinder rural communities from accessing support and reporting cases.

“Many survivors of abuse in rural areas are unaware of their rights and the legal resources available to them. Mobile courts help bridge this gap by bringing judicial services closer to marginalized populations,” said Msokera.

Oxfam, CAVWOC, and other stakeholders are collaborating to support the judiciary and police in bringing judicial services closer to the people, especially in hard-to-reach areas.

This initiative aims to reduce Sexual Gender Based-Violence (SGBV), sexual abuse and exploitation (SEA), and promote access to justice for all.