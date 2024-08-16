One of the country’s leading information and communications technology firms, Sparc Systems has drummed up support for the rolling out of Malawi International Arbitration Centre after donating K10 million towards the initiative.

The company made the donation on Thursday at its offices in Blantyre where stakeholders, Malawi Law Society (MLS) and Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI), were in attendance.

The two organisations, MCCCI and MLS are set to hold a symposium to create awareness towards the rolling out of the International Arbitration Centre in Lilongwe on 5 and 6 September.

Sparc Systems Limited Director of Technical Services, Chikondi Koloko said they supported the cause because it will help resolve disputes.

“The centre will promote alternative dispute resolution (ADR) and enhance legal infrastructure. As a business, we have faced challenges with clients where swift arbitration and dispute resolution were crucial, without compromising relationships. Unfortunately, we could not find a suitable solution. We believe that many businesses in Malawi share this experience.

“That is why we are excited to support the development of the International Arbitration Centre, which will provide a much-needed platform for efficient and effective dispute resolution, preserving business relationships and promoting a healthier business environment in Malawi,” said Koloko.

Koloko added that the establishment of the International Arbitration Centre in Malawi is poised to significantly enhance the country’s reputation as a favorable destination for investment, boosting its ranking on the ease of doing business index.

“Once operational, this centre will provide a secure and efficient dispute resolution mechanism, attracting foreign direct investment and driving economic growth in Malawi,” said Koloko, who was accompanied by Sparc Systems Territory Manager Esnor Ward.

On his part, Malawi International Arbitration Centre director Patrick Mpaka hailed Sparc Systems for becoming the first institution to support the establishment of the centre.

Mpaka, who is also MLS President, said the symposium will create awareness on the benefits of the centre to the local industry by speeding up conflict resolution.

“The Malawi International Arbitration Centre is a joint venture private company limited by guarantee. Incorporated by the Malawi Confederation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) and the Malawi Law Society (MLS) on 7th September 2023. It establishes and seeks to maintain a private sector led neutral and independent facility for the resolution or settlement of commercial, investment and other disputes by way of arbitration, mediation and like processes as opposed to litigation in the courts.

“This will improve the business environment in Malawi by institutionalising arbitration, mediation, conciliation and other alternative dispute resolution in Malawi and enhancing access to commercial justice through efficient non-adjudicatory measures in the service of the local and international business community. Its unique feature is that it is a legally sanctioned wholly private sector led initiative that actively promotes collaboration and recognition by state parties and multilateral institutions at national, regional and international levels,” said Mpaka.

In 2021, the Malawi Government signed up to the New York Convention of 1958, becoming the 167th country to be part of the international agreement for resolving disputes in commerce outside the court system.

The Malawi Parliament passed the International Arbitration Act of 2023 which President Lazarus Chakwera assented to.