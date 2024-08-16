Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Publicity Secretary, Jessie Kabwira, says President Lazarus Chakwera will win next year’s presidential elections following the unprecedented developments that he has put across the country.

Speaking at the presser today at MCP headquarters, Kabwira described the infrastructure developments in sectors of roads and railway, youth loans, good tobacco prices at auction floors, the increased amount of CDF to K200,000 per constituency, among others as the best yardstick for Malawians to put back Chakwera at State House.

“President Chakwera has demonstrated that he has the interest of Malawians at heart and that’s why he is distributing developments projects across the board without considering one’s political or religious affiliation,” said Kabwira.

According to Kabwira, the country is facing financial woes that have crippled its economic agenda but with vision of president Chakwera things will turn around.

Kabwira has appealed to Malawians to rally behind the President, so that he continues to steer the development of this country to the highest.