A remix of Onesimus’s popular song “Controller,” featuring Joeboy, has leaked online after he accidentally shared a screenshot containing the song’s WeTransfer link on his Facebook page.

Although the post was quickly deleted, the link had already been shared among fans, and a synopsis of the remix is now circulating on social media platforms.

Onesimus had previously hinted at the remix’s release saying, “We are finally ready to drop controller remix; summer is gonna be fire.” However, the leak has beaten the official release, leaving fans eagerly awaiting confirmation from the artists.

The leak has sparked excitement among his fans who are enjoying the new version of the hit song. However, it’s unclear how the leak will impact the planned release strategy. This incident highlights the risks of social media mistakes and the power of eager fans.