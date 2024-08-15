Nairobi, Kenya – Kenyan journalist Rukia Bulle has been announced as the winner of the 2024 BBC News Komla Dumor Award. This prestigious accolade recognizes outstanding journalistic talent from across Africa. Rukia, currently working with Nation Media Group, has gained prominence for her compelling human interest stories and her dynamic coverage of national events in Kenya.

The Komla Dumor Award was established in 2015 to honor the legacy of Komla Dumor. He was a celebrated Ghanaian broadcaster and BBC journalist. The award seeks to support and elevate African journalists who embody these qualities, offering them the opportunity to work with BBC News in London.

Rukia Bulle: A Rising Star in Journalism

Rukia Bulle’s work as a journalist has been widely recognized for its depth, sensitivity, and focus on underrepresented communities. Beyond her traditional media presence, Rukia has also carved out a significant following on TikTok where shares behind-the-scenes insights into her world of journalism.

Rukia Bulle wins Komla Dumor Award

The award will see Rukia spend three months in London, where she will work across BBC News’ television, radio, and online platforms. This experience is expected to further hone her skills and provide her with invaluable international exposure.

In her acceptance of the award, Rukia expressed her deep appreciation and commitment to continuing Komla Dumor’s legacy. “Winning this award means a great deal to me. It’s incredibly validating to be recognized on a global stage through the Komla Dumor Award. Komla was one of the best journalists of his generation, and this award fuels my passion and motivates me to become an even better journalist. I hope this award inspires young girls like me, who wear the hijab and come from minority communities, to dream big and achieve their goals,” she said.

The Komla Dumor Award has previously been awarded to several influential African journalists, including Waihiga Mwaura, now Lead Presenter for BBC News’ Focus on Africa, and Victoria Rubadiri, host of CNN International’s Connecting Africa.

Tarik Kafala, Acting Director of the BBC World Service, praised Rukia as one of the “exceptional journalists across Africa” who the institution is keen to be associated with.

Impact and Influence

Rukia Bulle has been a trailblazer in Kenyan media, particularly in her focus on human interest stories and social issues that often go underreported. Her work has earned her significant recognition, including being named among the top 100 Most Influential Kenyan Muslims in 2023.

At Nation Media Group, Rukia has covered major national events, including the 2022 General Elections and national examinations, while also producing news features that resonate with a broad audience. Her influence extends beyond journalism; she has also been a prominent moderator and speaker at key events, such as the Level Up Africa TikTok event and the Citizen Assembly.

As Rukia prepares to join the ranks of Komla Dumor Award winners, her journey stands as an inspiration to aspiring journalists across the continent. With her commitment to truth, accuracy, and storytelling, Rukia Bulle is poised to make a lasting impact on the world stage.