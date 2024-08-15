President Lazarus Chakwera says Malawi will benefit from the Memorandums of Understanding (MOU) between Malawi and Mozambique, aimed at improving the energy sector and boosting trade between the two countries.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, which took place at the Office of the President of Mozambique in Maputo, Chakwera said the trade agreements between the two countries are key in improving the economic relationship between Malawi and Mozambique.

“I am optimistic that the opening up of the Nacala Port to transport fuel and petroleum products from Mozambique to Malawi will reduce transportation costs of petroleum products and the energy agreement will also reduce blackouts,” said Chakwera.

According to the agreements, Malawi seeks to negotiate for a convenient border post, simplified trade regimes, equal treatment of transporters and tightened security to reduce the crossing of borders using unchartered roots.

On his part, President Filipe Nyusi indicated that Malawi and Mozambique will work together to ensure the agreements become practical for the benefit of the two countries.

“Key sectors crucial to the development of our two countries have been thoroughly scrutinized such as agriculture, energy, and transport, much focus has been given to the transport and energy sector,” said Nyusi.

Meanwhile, the MOU was signed by the Energy Ministers of Malawi and Mozambique.