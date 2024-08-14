A new poll of likely voters indicates that Vice President Kamala Harris is narrowing the gap with former President Donald Trump in Florida. The USA TODAY/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV survey shows Trump leading with 47% support, while Harris trails with 42%.

With a 4.4% margin of error, Harris is within ‘striking distance’ of Trump with less than three months remaining before Election Day.

This poll reflects the smallest margin between Trump and Harris in Florida since Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee following President Biden’s departure from the race in July.

The shift in the numbers is notable given Florida’s recent trend toward Republican dominance.

Historically a key battleground state, Florida has leaned red in recent years. Trump won Florida in both 2016 and 2020, and Governor Ron DeSantis secured a decisive 19-point victory over his Democratic challenger in the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Additionally, Republicans have a significant advantage in voter registration, with over one million more registered Republicans than Democrats.

Despite the GOP’s strong position, Harris’s rising numbers reflect increased enthusiasm and support since she assumed the top spot on the Democratic ticket.

As the election approaches, the question remains whether she can sustain and build on this momentum to challenge Trump in his home state.