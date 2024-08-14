Renowned Malawian musician Joseph ‘Phungu’ Nkasa has strongly refuted claims of political affiliation following his performance at the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention in Lilongwe last week.

In an exclusive interview with Nation Online, Nkasa clarified his position, asserting his neutrality in political matters. “I am an artist first, and I will work with any interest group that pays for my services,” Nkasa said. “I am not a member of any political party, and I will not let past experiences dictate my future engagements.”

Nkasa’s performance at the MCP convention has sparked debate, particularly in light of his 2022 statement where he declared he would no longer perform praise songs for politicians.

At that time, Nkasa criticized the practice, noting that many politicians seek to use artists merely to further their agendas.

Despite the controversy, Nkasa remains firm in his stance, emphasizing that his involvement with any group or event is strictly professional.