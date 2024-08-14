Israel has killed newborn twins, along with their mother and grandmother, while their father was out collecting the babies’ birth certificates.

Aysal, a girl, and her brother Aser were born over the weekend. They were just four days old. Israel struck their temporary shelter with a missile.

Their father, Mohammed Abu al-Qumsan, had left their shelter in Deir al-Balah to register the babies’ births. By the time he returned with the birth certificates, the babies had been killed in an airstrike along with his wife.

“His wife, pharmacist Joumana Arafa, had given birth by Caesarean section and announced the twins’ arrival on Facebook,” reports Sky News.

The couple had followed orders to evacuate Gaza City in the opening weeks of the war, only to meet a tragic end. This is despite Israel’s claims of avoiding harm to civilians.

Israel’s military did not immediately respond to Sky News’ request for comment on the strike.