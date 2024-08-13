Traditional Authority Nkula of Machinga has pleaded with organisations to assist the elderly people in his area who need urgent food assistance and shelter following the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

He said the majority of the elderly people in the area of Group Village headman Kalanje are finding it very difficult to provide for themselves food, shelter, clothes, beddings, soap, body lotions and household utensils after Tropical Cyclone Freddy-induced rains destroyed their houses and other properties.

He therefore appealed to organisations and individuals of goodwill to assist the elderly at Group Village head Kalanje with relief items.

“It is easy to mobilise the elderly persons because they have their forum called Kalanje Elderly Group which is found at Group Village head Kalanje, Traditional Authority Nkula,” he said.

Commenting on the plight of the elderly, the Catholic Development Commission (CADECIM) Coordinator in the Zomba Diocese, Sister Patricia Mauya expressed shock saying the the elderly need urgent humanitarian assistance to save the situation.

She therefore appealed to organisations and people of goodwill to respond to the situation by providing them with necessary assistance.

One of the elderly persons from Kalanje Elderly Group, Chisiyano Adam said the elderly have been in dire need of humanitarian assistance soon after Tropical Cyclone Freddy such that the elderly needed food, shelter, bedding and clothes as their houses were destroyed.

He also asked the government and individuals of goodwill to mobilise humanitarian assistance for the elderly.