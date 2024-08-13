Malawi’s Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHeS) has found itself at the centre of a sexism storm after cautioning female students against being “distracted by contractors” who are working on campus.

In a notice to students last Friday, the university outlined upcoming construction work and advised students to safeguard their belongings.

However, KUHeS singled out female students, urging them to “commit to their studies and not get distracted by the contractors”.

“The purpose of this memo is to inform all students that there are construction works happening in the hostels for about two weeks.

“I am therefore requesting that you keep your belongings safe at all times and avoid leaving keys above hostel doors. Most importantly, all female students should continue to commit to their studies and not get distracted by the contractors,” KUHeS cautioned female students.

Kodi tiziti they assume females are dumb, stupid or gullible? This is top sexist behavior. pic.twitter.com/tChAvL6Bn8 — Sweetz (@NundweC) August 12, 2024

The statement, signed by Acting Dean of Students Dr Annie Msosa, has sparked widespread criticism on social media. Many accuse the university of sexism and misogyny, saying the University is feeding into the patriarchal frenzy.

Questions have been raised about the nature of the “distractions” that warranted a specific warning to female students.

KUHeS is yet to respond to the mounting criticism.