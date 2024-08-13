Mighty Mukuru Wanderers defender Lawrence Chaziya has re-joined the team following a failed move to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) giants TP Mazembe.

The Flames defender, alongside FCB Nyasa Big Bullets’ duo of Patrick Mwaungulu and Lanjesi Nkhoma, travelled to the Western African nation last month where they underwent medical and an assessment by TP Mazembe’s technical panel.

However, reports resurfaced of Chaziya’s failure to cope with the high-intensity training sessions as he was very slow on the ball. He was also reportedly to have failed his medicals.

They also questioned about his age.

All these factors forced the club to change its decision by not signing the player while Mwaungulu and Nkhoma will clinch their deals this week.

On Monday, he returned to Wanderers’s training ground where he took part ahead of their away trip to Dedza Dynamos on Sunday.

While his return to Wanderers might seem to be a boost considering his experience, it is a loss to the player who had it he clinched a deal with the Congolese giants, would have played for one of Africa’s biggest clubs where several players have used the club to sign deals with European clubs.

However, he still has more time to regroup and find another opportunity elsewhere. The Nomads are happy to have their Captain back to solve their defensive problems but at the same time, Chaziya needs to forget about his ordeal and focus on his football career.