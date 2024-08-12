In a surprise move, Steven Maseya, the Democratic Progressive Party’s (DPP) Deputy Administrative Secretary, has tendered his resignation, effective Monday, August 12th, 2024. Maseya held the position for over a year, since July 3rd, 2023.

According to his resignation letter, Maseya cited personal reasons for his decision to step down. Despite his departure, he expressed gratitude to DPP President Peter Mutharika for entrusting him with the role.

To ensure a smooth transition, Maseya has handed over all necessary documents and information related to the 2024 DPP Convention, scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday in Blantyre.

The sudden resignation has sparked interest, with many speculating about the reasons behind Maseya’s departure. However, details remain scarce, and his next moves are unknown.