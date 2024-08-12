In a bid to tackle corruption, the Green Belt Authority (GBA), in collaboration with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, held a crucial meeting with stakeholders from Nthola-Ilola on the significance of resisting, reporting, and preventing corruption within Karonga District on Monday.

Gloria Mbendera Chinkhambi, a Corruption Prevention Officer at the Anti-Corruption Bureau, addressed the attendees, stressing the essential role grassroots stakeholders play in curbing corruption.

Chinkhambi: corruption is dangerous.

“I urge all of you to take this message forward—educate others about the dangers of corruption and the importance of reporting any corrupt activities,” Chinkhambi said.

Chinkhambi also recommended that other government institutions establish active integrity committees to support anti-corruption initiatives within their organizations.

Samu Majamanda, the GBA Public Relations Officer and Secretary for the Institutional Integrity Committee explained that the committee was set up to collaborate with stakeholders on GBA projects nationwide, ensuring effective oversight and accountability.

He emphasized the critical role of stakeholders in the fight against corruption.

Brenda Mhango, Secretary of the Nthola-Ilola Water Users Association, praised the committee’s formation, noting it would significantly aid in addressing corruption within GBA projects.

Mhango is committed to spreading awareness about corruption and the necessary steps to combat it.

By Wakisa Myamba