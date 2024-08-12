National Roads Authority (NRA) Chief Executive Officer, Ammiel Champiti has finally made an assurance that the construction of a critical loop road in Balaka Township will be finalized in two months, Malawi 24 has established.

Champiti made the revelations on Monday during an interface meeting with a steering committee, comprised of various business operators at Balaka township— instituted by a member of Parliament for Balaka North Constituency, Tony Ngalande.

The less than 2 kilometres road section stretching from Escom turn-off and connecting the M8 road at Ngwangwa filling station has stalled for over a year now and no tangible development has been registered.

The development has sparked an uproar among residents in the district, forcing other quarters to consider holding demonstration marches.

Chairperson of the Balaka Central Market business operators, Haroon Matipa Moyenda, says the delay in finishing the construction of the road has significantly affected various businesses operating in the township.

“The quality of our goods is compromised due to the dust which emanates from the road, forcing us to sell our merchandise at a low price,” said Matipa.

On Sunday, Member of Parliament for Balaka North Constituency, Tony Ngalande, led the communities to form a steering committee aimed at playing an oversight role in spearheading the project.

The development has sent a glimmer of hope among the residents in the district.

“We cannot wait for the road to be completed. I think once the road is completed, our businesses will turn back to normal,” Matipa explained.