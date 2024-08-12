FINCA Malawi has achieved a remarkable milestone in its mission to empower individuals and communities with financial services. Since 1994, the institution has disbursed an impressive K228 billion in loans, transforming lives and fostering economic growth in the country.

At a dinner celebrating FINCA Malawi’s 30th anniversary, CEO Charles Bello highlighted the institution’s unwavering commitment to providing affordable credit to rural and undeserved populations.

“We have been able to offer loans to the tune of K228 billion that have gone into the rural areas and we have success stories that are coming from there where we have changed lives. So, FINCA has done a lot in the past 30 years for the rural masses, especially the youth and women,” said Bello.

Bello stated that these loans have enabled individuals and communities across the country to start or expand their businesses, invest in education and healthcare, and improve their homes and living standards.

However, the CEO acknowledged challenges such as loan defaults, the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters like Cyclone Freddy, and economic instability.

Despite these obstacles, he reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to fighting poverty through financial solutions for low-income individuals and communities. With 23 branches across the country, the institution plans to introduce more innovative products to further empower its customers.