The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has extended invitations to opposition parties including UTM, UDF, and AFORD for a significant meeting set to take place from August 17 to 18.

George Chaponda, the chairperson of the committee organizing the event, confirmed these details during a press briefing in Blantyre.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Comesa Hall in Blantyre, with senior members of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) overseeing the proceedings. Felix Njawala, the spokesperson for UTM, confirmed that their party has received an invitation to the event.

Approximately 2,600 delegates are expected to participate in the meeting. Chaponda also noted that no other figures have shown interest in challenging the party’s leader, Peter Mutharika, at this time.

This will be the second party to hold an elective convention after the ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) held its convention last week ahead of next year’s Tripartite General Elections in September.

Mutharika is likely to go unopposed and he will battle for the presidency against the incumbent Malawi leader, Lazarus Chakwera.

UTM and Aford parties were once part of the Tonse Alliance but pulled out for their reasons and yesterday, the People’s Party became the fifth party to pull out of the Alliance.