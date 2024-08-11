Goat kwa Goat! Gwamba is undeniably one of Malawi’s Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T) hip-hop musicians. As the GOAT, what is a more fitting gift than that of a goat?

This is exactly what the Mai Mbambande Foundation has presented to Gwamba. Also known as the Landlord, Gwamba shared the news on his social media platforms.

“Got a call from Mai Mbambande this morning; she said, ‘We have arranged a gift for you.’ I went to meet them and received a goat, onions. Yamoyotu goat yo,” he tweeted.

The foundation explained that they chose to give Gwamba the goat to celebrate his status as the Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.).

“Art is a diverse blessing, and seeing the youth conquer top spots is such a blessing that can’t go unnoticed.

“For the past decade, Gwamba has shown resilience, passion, talent, and hard work—not to mention consistency. These qualities and many more have indeed earned him the title of Greatest of All Time (G.O.A.T.).

“As a way of appreciating him! We deemed it fit to meet up with him in person with our small token of love. We brought him a live goat to signify his GOAT status. We also brought him onions from our recent harvest at our garden,” said Mai Mbambande in a statement.

The foundation also mentioned that Gwamba’s songs are a hit among them.

“We love your songs at the Mai Mbambande Foundation.”

Mai Mbambande is a charity movement in Malawi that supports older people. The Charity was founded by Deborah Mbale.