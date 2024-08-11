FCB Nyasa Big Bullets started the second round campaign just the way they started the 2024 campaign with yet another draw, to remain 16 points behind log leaders Silver Strikers in the title race.

After securing a hard-fought 1-0 quarterfinal win over Civil Service United last Sunday, the defending champions had Moyale Barracks at hand to kick-start their second-round campaign at Kamuzu Stadium on a hot afternoon.

Statistics for the two teams played Bullets as favourites as they haven’t dropped points at home to the opposition in the last 12 years.

However, they faced a resilient side that was eager to add more misery to the hosts who have lost their mojo at home as every team is now coming at them with confidence to upset them.

What happened

The hosts nearly scored in the third minute of the match when Victor Mwale fired at his goalkeeper after he failed to clear a cross from Maxwell Phodo but Olyce Nkhwazi was well-placed to make a quick save.

Moyale’s first attempt at goal came in the 11th minute through Luke Chima who was denied by Richard Chimbamba.

In terms of play, the hosts were able to keep the ball in the opening minutes but breaking Moyale’s defensive line of Maneno Nyoni and Mwale was a tough task, forcing Pasuwa’s men to make more passes in their half instead of pushing into the offensive zone.

Chances were very few but the visitors almost scored in the 27th minute when Nyoni released a powerful shot from a freekick closer to the centre cycle to force Chimbamba to make his second serious save.

It was still goalless after the half-hour mark but the hosts made a breakthrough in the 34th minute through Phodo.

The forward spotted Nkhwazi in a very awkward position and he quickly tried his luck outside the penalty box, beating the shot-stopper to his weaker left-hand side, 1-0.

But the lead was cut short in the additional minutes of the half. Lloyd Aaron conceded a freekick to the right side of our defence and Lovemore Jere stepped up to send a very dangerous ball that was conceded into the net by Peter Ng’ambi, beating Clyde Senaji in aerial combat, 1-1.

After the recess, Pasuwa brought in Precious Phiri for Gamphani while George Nyirenda came in for Charles Nkhoma.

Bullets started the final half on a very low note, making too many passes in their half but failing to break into the offensive spaces.

But Aaron almost restored our lead in the 49th minute when he smartly dribbled past Jere before firing at goal. But, Nkhwazi was equal to the task with an important save.

As Bullets pressed, Prichard Mwansa’s men wanted to catch them on the break with a counter-attack and they nearly punished the hosts when Bornface Chuma delivered the ball into the box to Emmanuel Allan who only missed the upright with an inch. That was very close to a goal because Senaji was once again beaten in the air.

With 60 minutes played, it was now Nkhwazi coming to Moyale’s rescue, this time around, denying Chitiyo from scoring with a timely save as Bullets invaded the visitor’s penalty box.

Pasuwa brought in Ephraim Kondowe for Billiat to try to add more firepower as the time was kicking against the defending champions.

Khumbo Mhone got the better of Crispin Mapemba in the 62nd minute but his effort swerved past Chimbamba before going out of the field for a goal-kick.

Bullets’ day got worse with an injury to Senaji who was replaced by Blessings Mpokera in the 67th minute.

At this moment, the visitors sat back to defend but Bullets kept on struggling to break their defense, with every long ball into the box well defended by the Mzuzu-based soldiers.

With 15 minutes to go, Chitiyo made a brilliant run into the box only to see his final pass intercepted by Mwale when it was bound to find Phiri in the six-yard box.

Mwansa brought in Chifundo Damba for Chuma in the 77th minute, a clear strategy for them to defend and the same time, launch counter-attacks after they spotted a gap in Bullets’ defense.

But it was Aaron who had a chance to give Pasuwa’s men a win when he was at the receiving end of Nickson Nyasulu’s long ball into the offensive half but he hit the post in unbelievable circumstances.

90 minutes on the clock, another draw was looming. Peter Kasonga came in for Chuma in the additional minutes of the match.

Bullets had the last chance in the final minute through a freekick but Chitiyo played it straight into the hands of Nkhwazi and after the end of the added minutes, referee Cassim Shaibu blew his whistle to mark the end of the match.

At Mulanje Park, a lone strike from Stain Malata inspired Mafco FC to a hard-fought 1-0 win over FOMO to move up to 7th in the standings with 24 points.

The defeat means Gilbert Chirwa’s side is just three points above Bangwe All Stars in the race for survival. They have 15 points while Bangwe has 12 points.

At Aubrey Dimba, Kamuzu Barracks played out to a goalless draw against Mighty Tigers.