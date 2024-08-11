The Football Association of Malawi’s Competitions Committee has banned Karonga United from using Karonga Stadium for three Elite competitions home matches with immediate effect.

In addition, Karonga United has been fined K1 million, after being found guilty of two counts of misconduct following events that occurred during a 2024 FDH Bank Cup Round of 32 match against Mzuzu City Hammers Club played on Sunday 7th July 2024 at Karonga stadium on Karonga.

“Karonga United FC failed to prevent their supporters from pelting objects in the field of play towards the direction of the Second Assistant Referee and forced the match to stop on two occasions contrary to Articles 23.8 and 23.9 (a) of the 2024 FDH Bank Cup Rules and Regulations and article 17.2(b) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code. Karonga United are hereby fined One Million Kwacha (K1,000,000.00).

“Their (Karonga Supporters) actions brought the game of football, FAM and the name of the sponsor into disrepute contrary to Article 67 of the FAM Disciplinary Code and Article 13.2 (d) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code.

“On 20th September 2023, the FAM Competitions Committee banned Karonga United from playing three home fixtures in all Elite Competitions at Karonga Stadium after being found guilty of pelting objects at the second assistant referee who sustained a cut on his chin after being hit by one of the objects forcing the match to stop for 20 minutes during a 2023 FDH Bank Cup Round of 32 match against Kamuzu Barracks at the same venue. The ban was suspended for 12 months from the date of the decision, on condition that during the period of suspension, the club is not found guilty of the same offence again.

“Now that Karonga United has been found guilty of a similar offence in the same competition within the period they are hereby banned from playing three home fixtures in all Elite Competitions at Karonga Stadium effect the date of this determination” reads part of the verdict.

Karonga United have the right to appeal within 72 hours in respect of articles 25.12 and 25.13 of the 2024 FDH Bank Cup’s Rules and Regulations.

In a related development the Competitions Committee on Friday commenced disciplinary proceedings against Mighty Mukuru Wanderers Football Club, in respect of the incidents that occurred during a 2024 FDH Bank Cup Round of 16 match against FCB Nyasa Big Bullets played on Sunday 28th July 2024 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Wanderers were charged with two counts of violence and hooliganism and bringing the game of football into disrepute after their supporters pelted objects in the field of play and forced the match to stop for seven minutes in the second half.

Wanderers were given 48 hours to respond to the charges.

Source: FAM