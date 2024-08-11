A shocking incident occurred at Lagos airport leaving both spectators and netizens stunned.

A woman destroyed her husband’s international passport upon their arrival, an act that has ignited widespread discussion and criticism online.

People commenting are questioning why the Nigeria immigration officials did not arrest the woman. This is bacause defacing a Nigerian passport is considered a criminal offense under the country’s laws.

As of now, authorities have yet to comment on the Lagos Airport incident.

This incident has raised serious concerns about the immigration officers’ awareness of their responsibilities and the legal implications of actions.

The cause of this extreme reaction remains unknown, with speculation running rampant.