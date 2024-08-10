A somber mood has descended upon the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention in Lilongwe, as one of its delegates, Councillor Robert Jacob Ndhlovu, has tragically passed away.

Madalitso Kazombo, First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MCP’s Director of Recruitment confirmed the to the local media, stating that Ndhlovu died in the early hours of today at a hotel in Lilongwe.

According to Kazombo, Ndhlovu began feeling unwell yesterday and sought medical attention at Kamuzu Central Hospital, where he was treated as an outpatient. Sadly, his condition deteriorated, and he passed away in the presence of his wife and sister.

Meanwhile, funeral arrangements for the late Councillor Ndhlovu, who represented the Mpeni ward in Kasungu North North East constituency, are yet to be announced. The MCP convention continues under a cloud of sorrow, as delegates mourn the loss of their colleague and friend.