Amid public outcry over the extension of excise tax stamps to other goods, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has emphasized that this is not a new tax but a measure to protect Malawians from consuming hazardous goods.

Speaking at a news editors’ training in Salima, Steven Kapoloma, MRA Head of Corporate Affairs, stressed that the excise tax stamp identifies that a person has paid taxes and that the product is legitimate, thereby protecting Malawians from hazardous products.

Kapoloma: tax stamps will also improve businesses.

“We are introducing this tax stamp not as a tax but as a tool to identify people who are complying. Thus, we are separating those who engage in smuggling from those who comply with taxes.

“We believe that this tax stamp will also improve businesses in the country because both manufacturers and importers are currently complaining about the influx of smuggled products on the market,” said Kapoloma.

According to Kapoloma, by eliminating smuggling and ensuring that only legitimate products are on the market, small and medium businesses, as well as local manufacturers, will be promoted.

He also mentioned that the Authority has introduced an application system where consumers can report products without stamps, further enhancing enforcement and compliance.