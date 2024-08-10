A whopping 24 goals were scored as the TNM Super League returned from a one-week break, marking the start of the second round on a high note, with leaders Silver Strikers needing a last-minute strike to make their dominance over Karonga United court for three points.

But it was a bad day to remember for the three Northern Region-based teams as they combined to concede 20 goals against their opponents.

The routing started at Kamuzu Stadium when Mighty Mukuru Wanderers hosted Mzuzu City Hammers.

The Nomads were eager for revenge on their 2-0 first-round defeat to the opposition at Mzuzu Stadium and they did it in style with a brace each from Isaac Kaliyati and Clement Nyondo plus lone strikes from Thierry Tanjong Same, Mphatso Kamanga, Gaddie Chirwa and Misheck Botomani saw them registering them a comfortable 8-0 win to maintain their second position 31 points.

This is their biggest league win in the current campaign. As for their opponents, this was their second defeat to record such a humiliating scoreline after they lost 5-0 to Silver Strikers in the first round of the season at Silver Stadium.

As the Nomads were hammering Hammers, Creck Sporting also humiliated another Northern Region-based side, Baka City at Aubrey Dimba ground in Mchinji.

A hat-trick from George Chaomba and a goal each from Harvey Nasiyaya, Arnold Kiyama, Yamikani Tambala, Peter Godfrey and Gift Kadawati saw the Central Region outfit thumping Baka City 8-0 to move third in the table with 26 points.

It was a day to remember for Joseph Kamwendo’s led technical panel as they recorded their first biggest win in the current campaign. With such a magnificent scoreline, chances are high that they will maintain their third position even if FCB Nyasa Big Bullets wins on Sunday over Moyale Barracks.

As for Baka, the latest defeat sees them edging closer to relegation as they are still stuck in the bottom three with seven points.

It was a bad day for the Northern Region. Chitipa United was the next team to receive the baptism of fire from Civil Service United who hammered them 4-0 at Civo Stadium. It was a day of hat-tricks as Festus Duwe walked away with a match ball after scoring a hat-trick to inspire the Servants to a comfortable win over the relegation-threatened side. The other strike came from Blessings Malinda.

Abbas Makawa’s men are sixth in the table with 26 points while Chitipa, a team that did well last season, is stuck in the 15th position with 12 points. Both teams have played 16 games each.

At Balaka Stadium, a late strike from Felix Demakude from a set piece inspired Bangwe All Stars to a hard-fought 2-1 win over Dedza Dynamos.

The match was at 1-1 through a strike each from James Msowoya and Ibrahim Sadik saw the two teams heading to the break at 1-all.

But with mine minutes left on the clock to play, Demakude rose to the occasion with a stunning freekick, beating Donnex Mwakasinga in the line of duty.

The win sees Bangwe sitting three points adrift of safety with 12 points while FOMO FC occupies the 13th position with 15 points.

At Karonga Stadium, Karonga United conceded in the additional minutes of their match against Silver Strikers to end their recent unbeaten run at their venue.

Stain Davie’s powerful header was just too much for McLean Mwale to handle as the Bankers maintained their unbeaten league run to 16 games, sitting comfortably at the top with 40 points, nine ahead of the second-placed Wanderers and 17 points above the defending champions, Bullets FC who can cut the gap to 14 points with a win over Moyale at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday.