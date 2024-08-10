Many social media platforms in Malawi are abuzz with discussions about the recent Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Convention, held at the Bingu International Conference Centre. During this event, delegates of the ruling MCP are casting their votes to elect members into various executive positions.

Some surprising unofficial results have already started to emerge. The pertinent question that remains unanswered is: What lessons can be learned from the recent MCP elective convention?

The MCP convention has demonstrated that President Lazarus Chakwera commands such fear within the party. No one dared to challenge him for the party presidency, leading to his unopposed victory. This scenario raises concerns about modern democratic values, as it suggests a lack of competition and open debate.

The convention has also shown that money alone cannot secure political power in Malawi. Notable politicians like Vitumbiko Mumba, Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, and Eisenhower Mkaka spent money openly to influence voters. Despite this, they didn’t win their respective elections. This suggests that while voters accept bribes, they are still capable of voting objectively. This rejects the notion that their votes can be bought.

In politics, the sky is the limit if one is determined to succeed. For example, it is noteworthy that Mumba garnered enough votes to surpass Ken Zikhale by a large margin. It is evident that those who have been with the MCP for a long time were well awarded. Richard Chimwendo and Catherine Gotani Hara, for example, were well awarded. They emerged victorious. Their industriousness and commitment to the party have clearly paid off.

Another lesson from the MCP convention is that there are no untouchables in politics. It was also surprising to see prominent MCP figures such as Ken Zikhale Ng’oma and Moses Kunkuyu lose the elections. This serves as a reminder that political fortunes can change rapidly.

The convention also signals that voters in Malawi are tired of recycled and unscrupulous politicians. This shift in voter preference towards new blood in Malawian politics is a significant trend.

The convention further highlighted the effectiveness and impartiality of Malawi’s judicial system. The courts upheld the constitutional rights of Mumba and others to contest. They were initially barred over a questionable criteria set up by those who wanted to safeguard their own positions.

MCP has maintained its status as a trailblazer. It is the first party to hold a national elective convention before any other political party in Malawi. It is also noteworthy that MCP was the first to convene such a function leading up to the 2019 Malawi tripartite elections. At that time, Lazarus Chakwera was the first presidential candidate to announce his running mate, the late Sidik Mia.

Another lesson involves Jessie Kabwira who was previously excommunicated from the party. By allowing her to contest for the position of Publicity Secretary, the MCP has shown that its open-door policy is a valuable asset. Interestingly, she has successfully secured the position she was vying for.

Lastly, many Malawians are puzzled by the MCP’s practice of voting during the middle of the night. It is particularly interesting to note that Eisenhower Mkaka, the outgoing MCP Secretary General, who is known for advocating midnight politics, suffered a significant defeat during the recent convention. Make has been ousted by Richard Chimwendo Banda.