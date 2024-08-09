Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) leader who is also the immediate past president of the Republic of Malawi, Peter Mutharika has labeled the Tonse Alliance-led government under President Lazarus Chakwera as a ‘failure.’

Posting on his Facebook page, the DPP leader who has also shown his interest in the position of the highest office in the country says the Tonse-led government has failed to deliver its promises to Malawians citing a surge in economic challenges and strained unity among the citizens.

“Our nation faces profound challenges—our economy has stumbled, and our unity has been strained. The Tonse Alliance leadership has failed to deliver on its promises, and, it is clear that their approach is not working,” wrote Mutharika.

The DPP leader who is also widely anticipated to go unopposed in the position of party President at next week’s elective convention considers himself a saviour and a beacon of hope—to take Malawians from the jaws of current economic turmoil under the regime of Chakwera.

“As the president of the mighty Democratic Progressive Party, I stand before you with a deep sense of responsibility and unwavering support for our beloved nation. We are at a pivotal moment in our history where the choices we make today will shape the future of Malawi for generations to come,” Mutharika said.

The DPP has announced an elective convention to be held from 17 to 18th August 2024 at COMESA hall in the commercial city of Blantyre.

The conference will be held under the theme “A Return to Proven Leadership: A Call to All Malawians in Restoring Hope, Rebuilding the Economy and Healing the Fractured Unity of Our Nation.”

While commending the DPP leadership for stabilizing the economy, political analyst Dr. George Chaima emphasizes that politicians enjoy the same ailing economy when they accumulate wealth without explanation.

He however noted that the economy has deteriorated under the Tonse Alliance-led government—causing a miserable life for Malawians.

“Comparatively, the DPP regime managed to arrest inflation and stabilize the economy of the country. Malawians were still complaining but economically were better off than today,” explained Chaima.

He has also expressed worry over a surge in corruption under the Tonse-led regime.