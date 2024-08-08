Youth Progressive Environmental Solutions (YPES) and the Environmental Affairs Department (EAD) have jointly launched a new website and manual, marking a significant milestone in their efforts to promote environmental sustainability and transparency.

The website serves as a platform for YPES to share its mission, projects, and achievements with the global community, featuring information on initiatives, news, events, and resources for environmental conservation.

The comprehensive manual covers crucial topics such as waste management, climate change, and conservation, providing valuable guidance for government agencies, civil society organizations, and the private sector.

Speaking at the launch YPES CEO Msaiwale Mwale highlighted the importance of transparency and accountability in environmental management.

“Our website and manual demonstrate our commitment to openness and excellence in our work. By sharing our knowledge and experiences, we aim to inspire others to join us in protecting the environment.”

Chief Environmental Officer at EAD, Clement Tikiwa, commended the collaboration between YPES and EAD saying it will promote environmental activities in the country

“This website and manual showcase our partnership and shared vision for a sustainable future. We look forward to continuing our joint efforts to protect Malawi’s natural resources,” said Tikiwa.