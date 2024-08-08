Mzuzu University’s Face-to-Face Student Association (FAFASA) is spearheading a fundraising initiative to support fellow students facing financial hardships amid a rising number of students struggling to make ends meet, particularly those not benefiting from the Students Loans Board.

According to the Director of Social Welfare, Elosie Fashion, the initiative aims to provide vital assistance to students who are struggling to cover necessities, including monthly rent, food expenses and school fees.

Speaking with one of the students, Rodwell Mwale, a second-year student, it became clear that financial struggles are a harsh reality for many. About 80% of students live in off-campus hostels, which are extremely costly, the student revealed that food is also another significant challenge, as most of these students come from low-income families who are unable to provide adequate support due to their financial struggles and household challenges.

Fashion mentioned that they have put in place different fundraising initiatives including a car wash event where students offer their services in exchange for contributions, conducting health tests like blood pressure and weight checks for a nominal fee, and reaching out to well-wishers, including public figures, for support.

He emphasized the importance of supporting students in need, stating: “We can not afford to stand by and watch our fellow students struggle to make ends meet. The thought of a single student being forced to withdraw from university due to financial constraints is unbearable, which is why we are taking action to provide support.”

Meanwhile, Fashion has made a heartfelt appeal to the community, urging everyone to make donations and help rescue students struggling with financial difficulties, ensuring they can continue their education without interruption.

For those who would like to donate, they have opened a Give Changu account: https://givechangu.com/campaign/80/funds-for-needy-students-at-mzuzu-university