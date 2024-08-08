First Lady, Monica Chakwera has applauded Youth for Development and Productivity (YODEP) for promoting education in the country through the project called “Social Ecological Model Education.”

Chakwera was speaking at the University of Malawi in Zomba during the opening of the secondary school girls ‘ retreat from the East and South Education Division under the theme ‘Funo Langa, My Dream Campaign’.

The First Lady said education is a pillar for a brighter future and asked YODEP to continue the good work in education starting from nursery.

Chakwera asked schoolgirls to refrain from sexual relationships saying this would lead to pregnancy and dropping out of school.

“I am encouraging chiefs and other duty bearers to force every girl child who drops out of school due to pregnancy to return to school after delivering.” The First Lady added.

Programs Manager for YODEP, Joy Mwandama thanked the first lady for gracing the occasion and for the words of encouragement to the organization.

Mwandama said the project aims to encourage girls students to work hard a school and also make parents and community members take part in the education process of their children.