Communities in Mponda village, Traditional Authority Nsamala in Balaka district on Wednesday woke up grief-stricken after they found a man hanging to the roof of a toilet.

Inspector Gladson M’bumpha, the district’s police spokesperson, has identified the man as 48-year-old Maxwell Mkwapata.

According to M’bumpha, the deceased hanged himself on the roof of the toilet using shoelaces.

He told Malawi24 that the nephew of the deceased reported that on Tuesday, the deceased went out on a drinking spree within the location but did not return home.

Then on Wednesday, during the wee hours, the nephew went out to answer the call of nature at the nearest toilet.

He then noticed his uncle hanging to the top of a toilet in a lifeless state.

The corpse was later taken to Balaka District Hospital where an autopsy was conducted and medics indicated that death was due to suffocation.

No foul play has been suspected.

Mkwapata hailed from Saiwa village, Traditional Authority Kaduya in Phalombe District.