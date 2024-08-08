The Lilongwe City Council (LCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to preserving the Lilongwe Town Hall amid ongoing developments in the capital city.

As one of the oldest buildings in Lilongwe’s old town, the Town Hall has faced criticism from many Malawians who have called for its demolition due to its deteriorated state. Despite this, the City Council is determined to retain the building as a symbol of the city.

In an interview on Zodiak Television’s evening program “Cruise 5,” hosted by Joab Frank Chakhaza, Lilongwe City Mayor Esther Sagawa confirmed that the Town Hall will remain in its current location and plans are in place for a complete renovation.

“While the building is indeed old and there are calls for its demolition, we view it as an important symbol of the city, similar to how historic buildings are used to represent places in many countries,” Sagawa explained.

The capital city is currently undergoing significant changes, including the notable reconstruction of the Lilongwe Bridge along the M1 road. The old bridge was demolished to make way for a new, wider structure that is now under construction.

The Lilongwe Town Hall was originally built in the 1950s by Sir Geoffrey Colby during the British Colonial era when Malawi was known as Nyasaland.