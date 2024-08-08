Welsh electronic artist Kelly Lee Owens has released ‘Sunshine’, the second track from her highly anticipated fourth studio album, ‘Dreamstate’. The new single follows the critically acclaimed ‘Love You Got’. Pitchfork lauded the single as “an artist with an unusually focused vision of what music is capable of”. NME praised it as “One of the most beautiful records of the year.”

Both tracks will be on ‘Dreamstate’, due for release on Friday 18th October. To coincide with the album release, Owens has announced a UK and European tour. The 13-date run will take place throughout October and November. Tickets go on sale to fans on Wednesday 14th August at 11am Malawi time. General sale begins on Friday 16th August at 10am British Summer Time.

‘Dreamstate’ has already captivated audiences at various live performances. This includes Glastonbury and the launch of dh2 at London’s Phonox. There was also a free rave with Caribou. They had support slots for The Chemical Brothers and Bicep. Additionally, there was a Boiler Room takeover at Amnesia Ibiza with Charli XCX.

Owens first gained widespread recognition with her self-titled debut album in 2017, followed by acclaimed collaborations with St. Vincent, Björk, and Jon Hopkins. Her subsequent albums, ‘Inner Song’ and ‘LP8’, received critical acclaim from publications such as Pitchfork, The Guardian, and Rolling Stone. NME named ‘Inner Song’ one of the year’s best records.