The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has invited AFORD party leader Enoch Chihana to attend the party’s convention, which is expected to be held on August 18, 2024, at Comesa Hall in Blantyre.

According to George Chaponda, who is the chairperson of the elective convention, inviting other parties to attend their party meetings is one way to strengthen relations between political parties.

“Of course, we have invited Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) president Enoch Chihana to attend our elective convention as one way to strengthen the relationship between opposition parties,” Chaponda said.

Meanwhile, AFORD President Enoch Chihana has confirmed his attendance in an interview with Malawi24.

Reported by Ephraim Mkali Banda