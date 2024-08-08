President Lazarus Chakwera has condemned the culture of handouts that characterised the campaign for NEC positions, noting that such practices are prohibited by law.

Speaking during the opening of the convention today at BICC, president Chakwera said It is wrong for candidates to provide delegates cash in exchange for their votes during the convention.

According to Chakwera delegates need to vote for someone who has a vision for the party, not someone who gives out money.

“Delegates need to choose leaders who are dedicated to serving the interests of the Malawi Congress party ( MCP) and the entire Nation.

Chakwera also refuted claims that he has favourites among the contestants, dismissing allegations that he has imposed some candidates.

“It’s sad that some have resorted to distributing money, making it seem like the MCP is for sale. I urge you, delegates, to perform your duties without fear. Whether you have been enticed with money or not, elect the right people who have Malawi’s best interests at heart,” he explained.

He then urged all individuals seeking to participate in party positions to follow all requirements, protocols, and party guidelines.