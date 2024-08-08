Blantyre, Malawi – Malawian rapper Base Cube is set to release his highly anticipated album, “The Exhibition,” later this year. This marks the artist’s first music project since the successful release of “Letting Things Go” in 2023.

The forthcoming album features 18 tracks. It boasts collaborations with a diverse range of artists. These include Xavier, Tabo, Classick, Afana Ceez, and Killo Montego. Other artists are Kim of Diamonds, Baxxy Mw, Bexter Mw, Krazie G, Slessor, Scram, and Khumbolane.

Signed to Straydawgs Music, Base Cube has been steadily rising in the Malawian hip-hop scene. “The Exhibition” is expected to showcase the artist’s growth and evolution, blending personal reflections with social commentary.

Born Geoffrey Kamwendo in 1998, Base Cube began his rap journey in 2009. He was inspired by other hiphop artists from Malawi like Cyclone, AB, and Junior C.

Base Cube joined forces with Xavier to form the group Juvy Fam in 2014 and has since collaborated with Wongie. While versatile across genres, Base Cube primarily focuses on rap and hip-hop.