A Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Monitor of the May 2019 elections Eddie Banda and Vitumbiko Mumba have taken the MCP to a roundabout causing the party to lose the direction of deciding the future of the elective convention scheduled for Friday, 8th August 2024 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

The duo has proved that their decision to take the MCP to court is a step forward for the party to respect the principles of democracy and the rule of law in Malawi ahead of the much-anticipated elective conference.

A Political party in government looks superior to the government itself, and the decision taken by the two courageous MCP Members has shaken the party’s senior members who are in the days of clapping hands for nonsense.

The High Court of Malawi sitting in Lilongwe on 6th August 2024 nullified the eligibility criteria for the elective convention that only have served the party for two years as National Executive Committee (NEC) members, are automatic qualifiers to the elective convention.

On 10th July 2024, Mumba submitted his nomination forms to contest for the position of First Deputy President of the MCP and on 6TH August 2024 the party released a list of approved and vetted candidates that did not include 20 names including that of Vitumbiko Mumba with no reasons given for the omissions.

Lawyers representing Engineer Mumba, Soko and Company, have written a demand letter to MCP Secretary General Eisenhower Mkaka and Elective Convention Chairperson Kezzie Msukwa to immediately reverse its decision to omit their client’s name Vitumbiko Mumba from the list of approved and vetted candidates eligible to contest for the position of First Deputy President of the MCP.

The Lawyers have warned the MCP that should the party elect to stand by its unlawful decision to exclude their client from participating in the elective Convention and should their client’s grievances remain unresolved by midday of Wednesday 7th August 2024, they will have no option but to seek court redress.

“Our client reiterates his commitment to the party’s values and hopes that this issue can be resolved expeditiously, soberly and constructively guided by the Constitution of the MCP as ably interpreted by His Lordship Justice Howard Pemba in the case of Eddie Banda vs MCP,” reads the demand letter in part signed by Khumbo Bonzoe Soko.