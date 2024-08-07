The Supreme Court of Appeal has suspended the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention. This is contained in a ruling by Supreme Court Judge Dingiswayo Madise.

Madise has granted an Order of Stay of Execution of the High Court judgment, effectively suspending the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention scheduled for August 8-10.

In a ruling Justice Madise JA has weighed the balance of justice and deemed it necessary to grant the stay, imposing conditions to ensure fairness to all parties involved. The conditions include:

MCP to file an interparty application for continuation of the stay within 7 days.

The respondent must file a response with arguments within 7 days of being served with the interpreted application.

The hearing of the interparty application will take place 7 days after receiving the filed response. Therefore the MCP convention is suspended until after the hearing and determination of the interpartes application.

The court’s decision brings a temporary halt to the MCP’s convention proceedings, allowing for a more thorough examination of the issues at hand.