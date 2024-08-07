In the aftermath of Cyclone Freddy which left a trail of destruction and displacement in its wake, hope is being rekindled for survivors in Mulanje as an ambitious project to construct 96 resilient houses is underway.

Following the devastation that killed over 100 people from the area of Traditional Authority Njema in Mulanje district, Habitat for Humanity Malawi partnered with Portland Cement to provide a beacon of hope for affected families at Nanchidwa Village.

Speaking on Tuesday when the two institutions toured the new village, Victor Chambaika Mhango, National Director for Habitat for Humanity Malawi, said the initiative aims to provide safe, durable, and sustainable shelter for the victims.

Mhango: We are satisfied with the progress.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress of 37 houses, marking the first phase of the project, Mhango stated that the houses are designed to withstand future natural disasters and will offer physical protection, emotional comfort, and a sense of security.

He said, “The construction project is expected to be completed in the coming months, bringing relief to families who have been living in temporary shelters or with host families. The resilient houses are designed to meet the specific needs of the beneficiaries.”

“As the people of Mulanje look to the future, the construction of these houses serves as a symbol of hope and resilience, demonstrating the power of collaboration and the impact achieved when organizations work together towards a common goal.”

A Brighter Future Ahead!

For 71-year-old Lydia Meresano, who survived the catastrophe and is now a guardian to four grandchildren whose parents were killed by the cyclone, the prospect of a new, safe home brings joy and renewed hope.

She said, “Our memories are still fresh; we lost our relatives, homes, and valuables, but we hope these new houses will help us rebuild our lives with confidence. We are thankful to Habitat and Portland for their kind gesture.”

Violet Vilili, Portland Cement’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Affairs, has urged the business and donor community to join the noble cause by contributing towards the construction of 59 more houses to achieve the 96-house goal.

The construction of 96 houses will cost over K1.2 billion, of which Habitat for Humanity Malawi has mobilized half the amount, hence starting with the construction of 37 houses.