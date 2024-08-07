The Non-Governmental Regulatory Authority (NGORA) has disclosed that it is still compiling a list of Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) that are complying with the law and are certified to operate in the country.

Earlier this year, NGORA urged all NGOs operating in the country without registration or not complying with the NGO Act to comply by March 31, 2024, or face deregistration from the database of recognized NGOs.

According to the NGO Act, organizations operating as NGOs in Malawi are required to submit audited financial statements, annual reports containing activities undertaken in a particular year, and annual returns summarizing the NGO’s administrative information.

In an interview with Malawi24, NGORA Public Relations Officer Lucy Bandazi stated that the body is still working on the data regarding NGO compliance.

“As of now, I can’t give you the data as it is still being compiled. Once it is, we shall launch it and release the data,” said Bandazi.

Bandazi hinted that NGORA expects to launch the report on October 11, 2024, during the commemorations of NGO Day, where President Lazarus Chakwera is also expected to be in attendance.

Governance expert Dr George Chaima has welcomed the move, stating that NGOs must comply with the laws they accepted to operate under.

“NGORA made the move after observing that many NGOs were non-compliant with the by-laws. A covenant is a covenant. It has to be respected and kept entirely,” said Chaima.

The NGO sector report of 2023 indicates that in the 2022-2023 financial year, NGOs mobilized a total of 600 billion Kwacha. The move by NGORA aims to enhance transparency and accountability among NGOs in Malawi.