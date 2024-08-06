Like the biblical Lazarus, Vitumbiko Mumba’s prospects of becoming the Malawi Congress Party’s (MCP) vice president—and potentially President Lazarus Chakwera’s running mate in the 2025 Malawi presidential race—were dead for a few hours. This was until High Court Judge Howard Pemba stepped in as Mumba’s political career saviour.

During a press briefing today at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe, the convention’s steering committee chaired by Kezzie Msukwa announced 224 individuals filed their candidature but after the screening process was carried out, only 204 were certified fit to contest on various positions.

At the same time, High Court Judge Howard Pemba ruled out that MCP NEC had no powers to bar any member from contesting on any position at the party’s convention.

Pemba argued that the decision by MCP NEC lacks merit and also contravenes with both the constitution of the party and the Republic.

Meanwhile, Mumba is this evening expected to hold a press briefing at Golden Peacock hotel in Lilongwe to make his stand clear on the matter.