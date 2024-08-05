Political activist Bon Kalindo has described President Lazarus Chakwera’s visit to the Northern Region as a lost opportunity saying had it been that he had good advisors, he would have been advised to stop at a place where the former Vice President Saulosi Chilima and eight others, were found dead in the Chikangawa forest.

Kalindo said he expected that President Chakwera would have gone to the Chikangawa forest to pay his last respects but this did not happen only chiefs from the region went to the Mzuzu State Lodge to comfort him and in return, pocketing khaki envelops.

He said he noted with great concern that the whole Mzimba Ngoni Cultural heritage lasted without observing a one-minute silence in honour of the departed Dr Saulosi Chilima and eight others, whose death is subject to discussions with more questions than answers.

Kalindo: Chakwera’s visit is a lost opportunity.

Speaking through an audio clip circulating in various social media platforms, Kalindo has claimed that money from the MCP has divided men and women of God and chiefs classified into fake and real ones, observing that the Livingstonia CCAP Synod has been divided into two: one supporting President Chakwera while the other group is for holding candlelight in honour of Chilima.

Kalindo has reminded Malawians that the country attained democracy in 1994 when Malawians made a declaration that never again shall their country go back to a one-party state and dictatorship saying it is sad that the government is threatening Roman Catholic Priests holding candles with arrests by police.

He said holding candlelight memorial prayers has nothing to do with politics wondering how many Malawians will be arrested by police for speaking their mind encouraging all to continue holding candlelight on the claims that Malawi Isa a democratic country.

“Those that want to hold candlelight, demonstrations should not be threatened with arrests, Malawi is in democracy,” said Kalindo.

He has accused state house police officers of blocking journalist Saulosi Thindwa from taking photographs at the Mzimba Cultural Heritage advising police officers to discharge their duties in a professional manner reminding them that they will not work there for life.

The activist thanked Journalist Saulosi Thindwa for his courage and was not shaken as a State House Police officer confronted him to snatch his camera advising journalists in Malawi to work without fear for Malawians out there to learn the truth and not lies.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has thanked his programme of speaking the truth he initiated that it has made fake activists to be found in the world of job opportunities and are busy sharing propaganda to disturb the much-anticipated 8th August 2024 demonstrations in Lilongwe and Blantyre.