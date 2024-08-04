Tusaiwe Munkhondia, Director of You Are Not Alone (YANA), a local organization supporting children with special needs, has sparked widespread criticism after stating that her organization relies on foreign donations, seemingly disregarding the contributions of local supporters.

While responding to a potential local donor on X, Munkhondia said, “There are some things we don’t accept, like food and some clothes; there are reasons. Our main audience is abroad, so people make contributions toward GoFundMe or PayPal. It’s hard to respond to your messages; people just directly help through the links in the bio. So, I hope you understand.”

Munkhondia’s comment met with outrage and disappointment from Malawians who feel their efforts to support YANA’s mission have been overlooked and undervalued.

Meanwhile, the YANA Director has since issued an apology, acknowledging the hurt caused by her words and expressing regret for her statements, which she said did not reflect her true values and appreciation for the support of Malawians.

Munkhondia, who founded YANA at the age of 16 after becoming pregnant and facing challenges, attributed her mistakes to her youth and inexperience. She emphasized her willingness to learn, grow, and improve her communication skills.