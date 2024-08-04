London – Rolls-Royce has received a significant boost for its space nuclear power ambitions, securing £4.8 million in funding from the UK Space Agency under the National Space Innovation Programme (NSIP). The investment will be used to further develop the company’s Micro-Reactor technology, bringing it closer to a full-scale space flight demonstration.

The project, with a total cost of £9.1 million, will see Rolls-Royce collaborate with Oxford and Bangor Universities to refine the reactor’s design and key components over the next 18 months. The ultimate goal is to enable long-term exploration and scientific missions on the Moon and beyond, where traditional power sources like solar are unreliable.

“This funding is a pivotal moment for our Micro-Reactor program,” said Jake Thompson, Director of Novel Nuclear & Special Projects at Rolls-Royce. “It brings us a step closer to powering inspiring human endeavors in space.”

The UK Space Agency’s CEO, Dr Paul Bate, emphasized the importance of such projects in driving innovation and creating jobs. “New projects like this one go to the heart of what we want to achieve as a national space agency,” he said.

This latest funding adds to the £1.18 million awarded to Rolls-Royce earlier this year and the £2.9 million received in 2023, demonstrating the UK government’s commitment to supporting the development of space nuclear power.

With this new injection of funds, Rolls-Royce is well-positioned to become a leader in the emerging space nuclear power market, potentially opening up new opportunities for the UK space industry.