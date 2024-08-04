…as Karonga United dates Blue Eagles…



FCB Nyasa Big Bullets needed a last-minute strike from a substitute Precious Phiri to dismantle a very stubborn and motivated Civil Service United at Kamuzu Stadium on Sunday to advance to their third successive FDH Bank Cup semi-finals.

Phiri scored at a time when Civil’s goalie, Rahaman John, had wasted time through delaying tactics as he was preparing to take the game to penalties.

What happened

The first half belonged to the visitors who were able to pass the ball around, moving from defense to attack, but they lacked the finishing composure in front of Richard Chimbamba’s goal.

The Lilongwe-based side was tactically good on the ball, especially through Chikaiko Batison, Muhammad Biyason and Blessings Malinda who were all over the place, causing havoc to Bullets’ back-four.

Despite their dominance in the opening minutes, it was Senaji who had the first goal-scoring opportunity in the 14th minute through a thunderous shot outside the penalty box that forced John to make his first serious save of the match.

The 4-4-2 formation wasn’t working for Bullets as all the spaces were closed down by Civil and there was no way out, forcing the hosts to start using secondary balls in search of the much-needed goal.

With 20 minutes played on the clock, a miscommunication between Senaji and Nickson Nyasulu almost gifted Malinda a goal but he was let down by his heavy touch, allowing Chimbamba to come out of his comfort zone to make an important save.

The hosts were racing against time, with Civil’s game plan seemingly working to frustrate Pasuwa’s charges in front of thousands of the home fans who came to witness the showdown.

The visitors continued dominating and they nearly broke the deadlock in the 24th minute through Biyason who got the better of Gomezgani Chirwa before releasing a powerful shot that missed Chimbamba’s right-hand post with an inch.

The only missing link in Civil’s game plan was a clinical finisher who, with the way they were playing, would have spoiled the day for the defending champions but every attack in the offensive zone ended up either in the hands of Chimbamba or Bullets’ defenders.

With 40 minutes played, Bullets had managed to register a single shot at goal, a clear indication of how tough the afternoon was for The People’s Team.

Bullets’ frustrating first half was summed up with an injury to Chikumbutso Salima who suffered a muscle clamp in the additional minutes and was replaced by Stanley Billiat.

After recess, Pasuwa switched from the 4-4-2 formation to the usual 4-3-3 to improve his attacking prowess especially the link-man between the defense to attack.

This changed Bullets’ offensive prowess and the hosts were now pressing into the attacking zone with intent.

The first chance of the half came in the 51st minute when Chawanangwa Gumbo found himself on the receiving end of Billiat’s cross but, the midfielder headed wide.

For the first time in the match, there was a sense of urgency from the hosts who were now dominating play, limiting Civil’s attack which was orchestrated by Batison, Malinda and Biyason.

Lloyd Aaron was now more offensive than how he performed in the first and he nearly punished his former side in the 55th minute when he smartly dribbled past Charles Mafaiti before releasing a thunderous shot outside the penalty box that went wide with just an inch.

Sensing danger, the visitors deployed anti-football delaying tactics through their goalkeeper, John, who was slowly killing Bullets’ rhythm.

Abbas Makawa replaced Malinda for the Servants who were living dangerously from Bullets’ offensive play.

In the 64th minute, Maxwell Phodo had a chance to break the deadlock when he was played through by Billiat but his shot in anger went over the crossbar when passing to Babatunde Adepoju would have been the best possible option.

With 67 minutes played on the clock, Civil won a freekick closer to the centre cycle. Mafaiti stepped up and released a powerful shot that nearly went in, beating Chimbamba but coming off the post before going out for a goal-kick.

Phodo was replaced by Ephraim Kondowe in the 69th minute while Chifundo Ngapenga replaced Batison for Makawa’s men.

In the 73rd minute, China Chirwa had an opportunity to pounce on Bullets when his goal-bound was deflected straight into the hands of Chimbamba.

With the clock ticking very fast for the hosts, John was at it again, stopping the play with unnecessary delaying tactics as he was certainly targeting the penalties where he has done well in the past, especially against Mighty Tigers in the Round of 16.

Bullets had two setpieces closer to Civil’s penalty box from the 81st minute to the 83rd minute from which Mafaiti was shown his second yellow card after a dangerous tackle on Kondowe.

But all the two freekicks were easily dealt with by John who was in control of everything thrown at him.

Pasuwa, with a one-man advantage, brought in Precious Phiri for Billiat. This was a tactical change but at the same time, it was a clear indication that the tactician was getting ready for penalties.

Bullets’ final chance in normal time came in the 88th minute when Kondowe delivered a dangerous cross into the penalty box to Gomezgani Chirwa who failed to head the ball into an empty net.

Despite wasting more than ten minutes through delaying tactics, referee Mercy Kayira added five minutes to the clock, pushing Civil to do more on time-wasting than playing the game.

Little did the visitors know that Bullets would use the added minutes to break their hearts as they had already set their eyes on upsetting the defending champions on penalties.

The moment that every Bullets fan was expecting arrived at the last minute of the additional minutes.

Moses Banda had lost the ball to Aaron who made a sprinted run before releasing Babatunde to the left side of the field.

The attacker wasted no time by sending a low cross pass into the box that caught the visitors’ defenders napping and from there, Phiri, from nowhere, pounced on the visitors with a simple, but clinical finish to send the whole Stadium into a frenzy.

After the final whistle, Makawa’s men were in uncontrollable tears while the hosts brought back the ‘Bullets Nkumadzulo’ spirit as they proceeded to their third semifinal appearance in the competition.

Clinching this victory, the defending champions remain firmly on track to retain their title.

They will face Moyale Barracks in the semis at a venue to be announced by the Football Association of Malawi (FAM).

In another semifinal contest, Karonga United will face Blue Eagles.

The area 30-based side defeated Baka City 3-0 at Karonga Stadium courtesy of a brace from Schumacher Kuwali and a lone goal from Paul Master.

Karonga United are in the last four after they defeated Mafco FC 2-1 away to Chitowe Stadium through a strike-a-brace from Blessings Mwalilino while Auspicious Kadzongola scored for the Salima-based military side.

Dates for the semis will be announced by FAM.