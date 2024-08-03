Two Mzuzu University graduates, identified as Harriet Nkhoma (33), Wongani Nsona (28) and a 3-year-old child, have lost their lives in a road accident that occurred in the early hours of Saturday at Chimbiya Trading Centre along the Dedza-Lilongwe M1 road.

The victims were returning from their graduation ceremony when they met their fate.

According to the Public Relations Officer for Dedza Police Station, Sergeant Beatrice Jefita, the driver of a Mazda Premise saloon, with seven passengers on board, crashed into a stationary vehicle at approximately 4:00 a.m.

She said five passengers survived with minor injuries, while the trio tragically lost their lives at Dedza District Hospital.

Both of them were teachers at Namalomba CDSS in Ulongwe in Balaka.

Nkhoma hailed from Mangochi district while Nsona and the child hailed from Balaka district.